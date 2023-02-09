Safe haven Stoughton: Ukrainian refugees flock to city as war intensifies

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — More than a dozen households of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the horrors of war are being supported by generosity and sponsorships in Stoughton, although their future is uncertain.

In September 2022, 27 News Reporter Ward Jolles chronicled the passage of one family from Ukraine to Dane County. As family members attempted to leave the country, they were turned away at several borders, went without food for several days but finally made it to a European neighbor and then the United States. Jolles reported they were provided an apartment in Stoughton.

Renee Lushaj leads a Stoughton resettlement assistance program that's facilitated the growth of the Ukrainian refugee community in the city of 20,000.

"The need is greater than ever," Lushaj said. "There's so much destruction in Ukraine."

The latest arrival to Stoughton is Anastasia Nialka. Through an interpreter, she told 27 News the daily bombing of her small community in eastern Ukraine had become too much. She reunited with family members already in Stoughton but is experiencing a challenging transition given what she went through in the Russian missile barrages.

"It was horrible...shocked, still shocked," Nialka said through the interpreter.

Nialka and the others are in the U.S. through a program known as humanitarian parole. It requires the Ukrainians to have the means to pay for the travel here, but then they're supported by sponsors.

"They give apartment for us. They give food," said Nialka's daughter-in-law Liliia Nialka. "[Help] With what we need, medical, with insurance."

Lushaj said there have been obstacles in the Ukrainians obtaining work permits and that's slowed their successful immersion.

Jennie Murray, the executive director of the Washington D.C.-based advocacy group National Immigration Forum, said barriers are falling away as government personnel, employers and refugees gain more understanding of work rules and the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) entry program.

"Once that application is filed and they're officially in that U4U program, they are authorized to work," Murray said.

Anastasia Nialka's son, Misha, secured a job with Stoughton Trailers. His wife Liliia said her husband worked in construction in Ukraine and has quickly adapted to the factory work. Misha Nialka told 27 News through an interpreter that he feels fortunate to be employed and providing for his family.

"He loves work, he wants more," his wife said.

The couple also has a ten-month-old son.

Lushaj said the Stoughton community and others in Wisconsin have donated money, living spaces, furniture, groceries, even cars to help the newcomers from Ukraine. But she said the strain of supporting this burgeoning resettlement community is showing.

"We have to make sure we have the funding for the families we've already promised our help to," Lushaj said. "We're at a pause. We currently cannot take more families."

Humanitarian parole also has a time limit of two years for its participants. Murray said people in the program could seek asylum in the United States after their parole lapses, but there are no guarantees they will meet the criteria. This uncertainty weighs on grass roots organizer Lushaj.

"I pray and hope that they're able to stay here," she said. "I can't imagine any of them going back. They don't have anything to go back to."

Murray said refugees from Afghanistan have experienced similar uncertainty. She said there's a proposal in Congress to try to streamline a path from humanitarian parole to an appropriate extension of stay or more permanent resettlement.

"I feel safe," Liliia Nialka said as she cradled her toddler Mark. "I feel happy. See good people."

Murray said the Stoughton effort to continue to help Ukrainians in any way they can is a silver lining in the fallout from a terrible war.

"I think it's amazing," Murray said. "I think it's what makes us American. It allows us to be a beacon of hope for those fleeing for safety and for a better life."

To learn more about Stoughton's efforts to help Ukrainian refugees, visit the Stoughton Resettlement website. Organizers are also accepting online donations so they can continue to help refugees.