Safe ride option for drivers this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- St. Patrick's Day is a holiday that can extend the celebrations into a weekend of parties and time with friends, and with that comes the risk of drunk drivers on the road.
AAA reactivated its “Tow to Go” program for this holiday weekend to help everyone make it home safe.
You just make a phone call and they tow the driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
“Getting impaired drivers off the road is critical to reducing the number of crashes and injuries and fatalities that are out there,” said Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs for AAA. “This year we're seeing increasing fatalities compared to this time last year for the second year in a row. So, we really want to turn those trends around and begin bringing fatalities back down, and getting impaired drivers off of the road is a critical piece of that.”
The auto group stresses the importance of planning ahead by choosing a designated driver or using a ride share. This program is designed as a last resort, so they don’t take appointments.
“Since we launched the program over 20 years ago, we've helped take over 25,000 would-be impaired drivers off of the road and given them a way to make sure they get home safely,” Jarmusz added.
The program starts Thursday night in Madison and goes through the morning of Monday, March 21st. Click here to learn more about the program.