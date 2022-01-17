Safety advice for warming your home this winter

MADISON (WKOW) -- With temperatures plummeting, more people are turning to space heaters to keep warm, which can be dangerous if they aren’t used correctly.
One emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic says if you plan to use a space heater, make sure it’s on a low, flat surface.
Some brands even sell ones that have a tip-over safety switch, which means it will automatically shut off if it gets knocked over.
Space heaters should also be set up at least three feet away from any flammable items or objects, like curtains or blankets.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is another concern if using a fuel-burning space heater or warming up your vehicle.
Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can include dull headaches, weakness, dizziness, nausea and shortness of breath.
Health experts emphasize the importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector in your home, both can be life-saving.