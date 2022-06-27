Safety concerns addressed at Cottage Grove apartment complex

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- People who live at a Cottage Grove apartment complex say its unfinished pool is dangerous.
"It's really disappointing because we initially got the apartment with the hopes that the pool would be there," said Destiny Hines, tenant at The Edge at Cottage Grove Commons apartments.
Destiny said this pool has remained unfinished for quite some time.
"They were working on it up until the first snowfall and then after that they just weren't doing anything and it sat like that since so about fall," said Hines.
Destiny said she and her neighbors were concerned the construction was dangerous because the pool was easily accessible.
"There's no fencing that's properly around the pool, the concern is a child falling into the pool. If they aren't severely injured by some sort of head injury or something like that. There's also enough water to possibly even drowned," said Hines.
Destiny said she and other tenants contacted the apartment's management company, Madison Property Management, and the owner, Cory Frank, to see if something could be done.
"I've sent numerous emails about the pool and they have let me know that any emails now officially that are coming to them that have anything to do with the pool are being forwarded to the owner," said Hines.
The Village of Cottage Grove's Building Inspector said, "It [a fence] would not be required by ordinance, nor building code. Companies do this for the liability protection, which has been done," said Jim Trebian, General Engineering Company building inspector.
There's an update, the owner at The Edge apartments have responded to their tenant concerns.
Frank said, "An additional section of fencing has been installed at the back corner by the hill. The contractors also noted and are pumping approximately an inch of water at the bottom of the pool from the rain yesterday. As you can see from the pump that was set up on-site, pumping is done after rainfalls in this stage."
The owners also repaired the fallen parts of the original fence and added caution tape to help ease concerns.
Frank also added, "The pool and pool house have seen some delays from contractor availability and supply chain issues since it began this past October. The pool is still well within the timeframe of the initial pool construction permit."