'Safety Saturday on the Square' teaches families life saving tools

MADISON (WKOW) -- A tradition aimed at saving lives took over Madison's capitol square Saturday.
'Safety Saturday on the Square' teaches families about fire, water, bike and car seat safety through hands on demonstrations.
Each year, police officers, fire fighters and other city leaders participate.
Ed Ruckriegel, Fire Marshall for the City of Madison, said events like Saturday's are crucial because they provide the public live saving tools for emergencies, like escaping from a burning home.
"Most people don't think about the speed of fire. I mean, it travels really fast. We always think: 'Oh, we've got a few minutes, we've got time to do this.' But, fire is just so fast in modern homes and its not necessarily the home itself, but the contents--the things that we furnish our homes with," Ruckriegel said.
Because of this, Ruckriegel said it is essential to make a plan with your loved ones to exit your home quickly and safely.
This was the 25th year of 'Safety Saturday on the Square' demonstrations.