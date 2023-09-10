Sailboat races for 100th E Scow anniversary wrap up despite less-than-ideal conditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sailboat races for the 100th anniversary of E Scow enter their last day Sunday, despite the less-than-ideal conditions throughout the week, organizers say.
The first sailboat race was on Thursday, when the winds were "almost perfect." But Jerry Simon with the Mendota Yacht Club said it didn't stay that way for long.
"Unfortunately, they went out on Friday, hoping to get in some more good racing," Simon said. "But the wind was very shifty and wasn't sufficient to run. Tried a second race on Saturday, two boats never even left the dock area."
He said to sail, the winds need to be at least four to five miles per hour. However, they were only getting about two to three mile per hour winds.
"So, everything's on the line today. Since they've got two races in. They are hoping to get a third one," Simon said.
Although boaters faced challenges throughout the week, organizers said the event had a great turnout with people from all over the country.
"There are some boats from Colorado. I think there's a few boats from California. And there's a number of boats from out east and New Jersey," Simon said.
Boaters were racing for the national championship crown and trophy.