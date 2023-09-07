Sailboats launch from Marshall Park, racing for national championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 100 sailboats launched from Marshall Park Thursday for some friendly competition and the 100th anniversary of E Scow.
Brett Hulsey is the Vice Commodore of the Mendota Yacht Club. He's the one in charge of launching and landing the boats, and also guiding them to make sure they can get in and out.
Hulsey said there was a regatta on Lake Mendota about 20 years ago. He said the one happening this year is the biggest one he's aware of.
"These boats come from all over the country. They're racing for a national championship, and it's the 100-year anniversary of these boats being out and racing. So, we're having fun," he said.
He said it's a family event with a lot of kids, sons, daughters and more.
Boaters compete in a "triangle shaped" course that's about two to three miles long.
"You have buoys at the top. So, the very start along that line and then they go around the buoy. And they come down when and they do either two or three laps, depending on how much when we have," Hulsey said.
The event started Wednesday and goes until Sunday, September 10th. Boaters are racing for the national championship crown and trophy.