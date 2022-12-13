Salvation Army encouraging bell ringers this holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) — It's the season of giving, and the Salvation Army is hoping you'll consider helping them in their mission to support people in need this holiday season.
Bell ringers are out all across southern Wisconsin collecting your donations.
Members of the 27 News team will be at Metcalfe's Hilldale throughout Tuesday. It's one of around 60 donation sites in Dane County.
All of the money collected stays within the county, according to Steve Heck, executive director of philanthropy, Salvation Army Capital Area Command. The money collected supports the Salvation Army's Emergency Family Shelter and Emergency Single Women's Shelter, among other things, Heck said.
Heck said any amount of money helps as they look to reach their $500,000 campaign fundraising goal.
“This is our biggest fundraiser that we do, it's a half a million dollars in less than two months. So every nickel, every dollar, whatever you put in there, it makes a difference. It all adds up. Because if everybody in Dane County put in a quarter, we'd be in good shape,” said Heck.
The campaign runs through December 24.
Miron Construction will match all donations on Wednesday, and Associated Bank will do the same on Saturday.
The Salvation Army is also looking for more bell ringers.
Visit the Salvation Army website to find bell ringing locations near you.