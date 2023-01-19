Salvation Army falls short of $500K Christmas fundraising goal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army fell short of its Christmas fundraising goal in Dane County.
Hoping to raise a total of $500,000, the bell ringing efforts still raised a hefty $466,029 through its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign.
Steve Heck, Executive Director of Philanthropy, owed the nearly $34,000 shortfall to the county being hit by respiratory viruses, snow and extreme cold during the last week of the campaign.
"Ringers and shoppers alike stayed home, for good reason, during that time," he said.
Heck said the money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign makes up 25% of the annual fundraising budget and is thankful for the turnout they had.
"We cannot thank our community enough for the continued support they show us year in and year out, and ultimately reaching our goal would be a giant milestone that they can be proud of,” Heck said.
He added that there are still ways to make up the shortfall by donating online or mailing a check with "Red Kettle" in the memo line to The Salvation Army, 3030 Darbo Dr, Madison, WI 53714.