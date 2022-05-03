Salvation Army hosts Tin Cup Breakfast

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army of Dane County held its annual Tin Cup Breakfast Tuesday, hoping to raise money and awareness for its cause.
The fundraiser featured speakers who shared more about the work they do for the community.
They hoped to inspire people to give financially to help them complete their mission and also help keep shelters and housing programs running.
"Since the pandemic, we actually separated our women's shelter and family shelter. So we now serve 35 families a night and sometimes up to 90 women tonight. So we're definitely able to help a lot more people," the Salvation Army's Taylor Pasell told 27 News.
The organization was able to raise more than $45,000.
Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Mark Charter and Rebecca Ribley served as the emcees.