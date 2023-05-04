Salvation Army hosts 'Tin Cup Lunch' to bring donors and the lives they change together

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army hosted its Tin Cup Lunch Thursday to bring supporters together with the lives they're changing.
Hundreds of people shared stories of hope and transformation at the event.
Organizers said their biggest goal is to spread awareness and show what they do every day makes a difference.
"It really relates to how we're helping people that are struggling [with] homelessness, to get them into permanent housing," said Steve Heck, Executive Director of Philanthropy. "For our programs, for our kids in the community center, to give them a safe place to come to learn, to grow and to thrive."
All of the money they receive from donors and supporters goes back into the Dane County community.
Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Mark Charter and Rebecca Ribley helped emcee the event, which 27 News proudly sponsored.