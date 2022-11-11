Salvation Army kicks of Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON (WKOW) — The Salvation Army's largest fundraiser of the year has kicked off.
The Red Kettle Campaign started Friday morning. You'll now see red kettles and hear their iconic bells rung by volunteers at businesses across Wisconsin up until Christmas Eve.
The Salvation Army calls the campaign "volunteer driven" and assures that the money raised stays within our community. The funds are used to support emergency family and women's shelters, housing programs, emergency disaster services and more.
There are six separate match days this year, and the Salvation Army said one of six organizations will match donations on one of those days. The organizations are:
- CMS of Madison on November 26th
- One Community Bank on December 3rd
- Bank of Sun Prairie on December 9th
- New Glarus Brewing Company on December 10th
- Miron Construction on December 14th
- Associated Bank on December 17th
If you or your organization would like to ring bells, you can sign up online or by calling 608-250-2255.