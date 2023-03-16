Salvation Army receives $4M grant to build emergency shelter, community center in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army received $4 million in federal funding to help build its new emergency shelter and community center in Madison.
The new buildings will be part of a $50 million, two-building campus that includes a multi-family apartment complex with affordable housing units called The Shield. The Shield and shelter are meant to provide emergency housing to homeless families and single women, medical respite, mental health programs and housing services.
Construction began in February, and the campus is expected to be finished in February 2024.
The Salvation Army says the new campus will allow the organization to better address the issue of homelessness in the greater Madison area as the campus combines housing and related services together in one location.
The grant comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative (EDI) Community Project Funding Grant program.