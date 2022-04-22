Samara Flight art display commissioned by Madison Public Art Project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The rain didn't stop the debut of a new sculpture at the UW-Madison Arboretum.
People brought their umbrellas and raincoats to see the display commissioned by the Madison Public Art Project.
It depicts the winged seed pods, or samaras, falling off a sugar maple, which is Wisconsin's state tree.
It was made using lightweight materials and held by a cable and hardware typically used for rock climbing.
"It's an initiative to have more public art in Madison. And these sculptures highlight flora that is native to the landscape of the Arboretum," Jillian Talarczyk, president of Madison Public Art Project.
This is the first half of the display. The second half will be unveiled next Friday for Arbor Day. That one will portray a mayapple canopy.