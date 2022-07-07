Sample ballots available for Partisan Primary

MADISON (WKOW) — Are you ready for the Partisan Primary?
On Tuesday August 9, each political party will be narrowing down its candidates for the November election.
For this election, voters can only vote for the party of their choice. When voting, remember that if you do not mark a party preference at the top of your ballot and if you vote in more than one political party, nothing on your ballot will be counted.
Before the partisan primary, be sure to look up the sample ballot for your address and your polling place address. You may also request an absentee ballot.
If you aren't sure who to vote for, many candidates have campaign pages that cover who they are and their priorities, such as economic policy, healthcare, gun safety or election integrity to name a few. By searching a candidate's name and the position they're running for, you can get a better sense of if you'd like to vote for them on August 9.