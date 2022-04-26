Sanford seeks clergyman's testimony in Madison double homicide trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison man charged with fatally shooting a prominent physician and her husband two years ago is trying to ensure a clergyman who witnessed events just prior to the deaths testifies at an upcoming, May trial.
Khari Sanford was 18 when authorities say he killed Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre. Sanford was the boyfriend of the victims' teenage daughter. Authorities say the victims moved their daughter and Sanford from the family home to an apartment prior to the shootings because of disputes over COVID-19 prevention practices.
Court records show Catholic brother Terrance Bullock is among the possible, trial witnesses listed by prosecutors. But defense attorneys want to make sure Bullock testifies and has asked the trial court judge for an Issuance of Certificate to Extradite Bullock from out of state.
At time of the killings, Bullock was assigned by his Dominican Catholic Order to Madison's Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. But he subsequently moved to the Dominican Friars location in Chicago.
In the court filing, Sanford's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Tracey Lencioni says on the night of the killings on March 30, 2020, Bullock was patrolling the grounds of the church property on his scooter.
"Mr. Bullock recalled while he was on patrol he saw a white minivan...pull up and park near the Potter-Carre residence on Rowley Avenue," Lencioni says. Authorities say a white van with some of the characteristics observed by Bullock was owned by Carre and was being used by Sanford on the night of the homicides.
"Bullock reported he saw the minivan repeat this pattern (pull up and park) two to three times," Lencioni adds.
"At no time did Mr. Bullock see anyone get into or exit the white minivan," she says.
Bullock's religious superior, Father John Meany of Dominican Friars says Bullock's religious vows are no obstacles to any testimony.
"There's nothing that would preclude him from going to Wisconsin if he's called as a witness in a case," Meany says.
But Meany says Bullock is eighty-six and was moved by religious superiors from Madison to Chicago in order to receive additional care. "The biggest issue with him is his health," Meany says.
If Bullock's health permits, Lencioni proposes his testimony in late May in what's expected to be a trial of several weeks.
Prosecutors plan to counter Bullock's observations with cell phone data showing the white van was also in the UW-Arboretum on the night of the fatal violence near where the victims were found.
Prosecutors also intend to call Sanford's friend, Alijah Larrue to the witness stand. As part of a plea agreement culminating in Larrue's conviction on the charge of felony murder through kidnapping, he's agreed to testify. Larrue says he was with Sanford in the van on the night Potter and Carre were shot.
At the time of the homicides, Sanford was in a first offender's program after being found responsible for stealing the car of his former, foster parents.
Sanford was also on the Madison West High varsity football team and served as an intern in the Madison Mayor's office.