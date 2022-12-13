Santa & local firefighters spread holiday cheer to patients at American Family Children's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- Patients at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison got a surprise Tuesday: a drive-by parade featuring Santa and local firefighters.
A fleet of fire trucks cruised past the hospital on University Bay Drive. Santa stood atop one of the trucks, waving to kids in the hospital.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they would actually go into the hospital. Since the pandemic began, they've gone with virtual visits and this drive-by parade. Santa says he did have a virtual visit with some of the kids last week.
When 27 News caught up with the jolly old elf, he said this is something the firefighters have been doing for decades.
"To get in and actually see the kids and talk to them and know that you're making their day just a little bit better, is amazing for everybody involved. And the fact that we can get back in the hospitals again, or even if it's virtual, is just great to see their faces and the excitement that they have on what might be another really mundane day," he said.