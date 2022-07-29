Sarah Godlewski drops out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Mandela Barnes

MADISON (WKOW) — Sarah Godlewski is dropping out of the Democratic race for U.S. Senate.
"...It’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together," Godlewski said in a statement. "I’m proud of what our 72-county campaign has accomplished, and while I may not be on the ballot this November, every issue we fought to bring front and center will be."
Godlewski is the third democrat to drop out of the race this week. On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson announced he was suspending his campaign. Then on Wednesday, Alex Lasry ended his campaign.
Godlewski and Barnes are holding a press conference in Fitchburg at 11 a.m. Friday.
This is a developing story that will be updated