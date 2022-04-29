MADISON (WKOW) — Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin.
There are over 135 events across the state where Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.
Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of medication and is an opportunity for the community to learn about the potential consequences of improperly storing or disposing of medication.
“Wisconsinites who participate in Drug Take Back Day are contributing to the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By bringing your unused or unwanted medications to a Drug Take Back Day collection site, you can ensure that those medications are safely and responsibly disposed of.”
When participating in Drug Take Back Day, be sure to follow these guidelines:
- All medication must be from a household -- no medications from businesses are allowed.
- Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices are also accepted (batteries removed).
- You may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.
- Liquid medications are also accepted, but the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
- Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs (e.g., marijuana or methamphetamine), needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) or mercury thermometers.
To participate, find a Drug Take Back location near you.
Note that unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in local rivers and lakes.