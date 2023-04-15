Saturday thunderstorms to Sunday snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for weekend weather whiplash! We'll be in the 70s with a few thunderstorms to track later today before temperatures drop through tomorrow as rain transitions to snow late Sunday.
Most of today will be dry, and we should see some sunshine as we quickly warm into the upper 70s this afternoon. A cold front will slowly move across southern Wisconsin through Saturday, so areas closer to the Mississippi River will start to cool down earlier than the rest of us, A few showers and storms will start to pop up after lunchtime, but the best chance for them will hold off until after the sun sets. The severe threat is very low, but a few isolated strong wind gusts are still possible.
Rain chances will stick around through tonight and into Sunday as temperatures drop through this time period. By tomorrow evening, we'll be in the 30s and snow is looking more and more likely for most of southern Wisconsin into Monday morning. If snow falls quickly enough, we could see a few inches accumulate--especially north of Dane county--and this could create issues on the roads for the Monday morning commute. We'll dry out Monday afternoon. Stay with 27 News for updates.