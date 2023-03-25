Saturday's snowfall likely to place in the top 10 one-day snowfalls in Madison history

MADISON (WKOW) -- A foot of snow in March is a bit unusual for Madison. The National Weather Service says Saturday's snowfall will likely place in the top 10 one-day snowfalls in Madison history.
Jaclyn Anderson, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says despite breaking records, a surprise snowfall like this isn't unheard of.
"The low pressure system that was responsible for bringing all the moisture and the strong lift across the area actually shifted quite a bit further west, early this morning," Anderson said. "So, with that Western shift, the higher snowfall totals move into Dane County."
Anderson says Dane County was right on the edge of where snow was predicted to fall and those are the areas that need to keep tabs in case weather systems shift.
"Any sort of shift to the west, like we saw in this case is going to mean more snow. Or, a shift to the east could mean little to no snow," Anderson said.
The last time Madison saw one foot of snowfall in one day was in December 2012. While out of place, Madisonians were out trying to make the most of it.
"It's wonderful to see the snow. Unfortunately, it's going to be feast or famine these days so when the snow comes, you got to get yourself out to do something," Madison Parks volunteer Brock Woods said.
Woods helped build the snowshoe paths at Elver Park to give walkers and hikers a legal trail to follow all winter long.
"I'm normally a skier but the snow is going to be a little funky for skiing today," Woods said. "So, I thought I'd go out and retrace some of those snowshoe trails that we put in for the parks."
Like Anderson, Woods says it's important to be prepared. Not only to brace yourself for the weather, but to enjoy it.
"An old ski coach once said, 'There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing,'" Woods said. "As long as people are prepared why not get out."
Anderson says there's a bit of snow expected Sunday, but nothing like Saturday's totals. Following that, she says to prepare for a bit of rain.