Sauk City boutique makes sweatshirts to support "Be Kind" movement

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- A boutique in Sauk Prairie is making merchandise with a message.
The mother-daughter team of Leandra Kirch and Carla Wepfer is crafting custom sweatshirts in honor of the "Be Kind" movement that is sweeping across southern Wisconsin and beyond.
"We just felt that we wanted to help spread that message," said Kirch. "We decided to put them together and take orders for anyone who wanted to help spread that message."
Kirch runs the boutique, Willow & Ivy, in Sauk Prairie. She does the invoices while her mother, who lives in the Wausau area, makes the sweatshirts.
10% of the sales are going to the BE KIND 33 Sawyer Martin fund. 16-year-old Sawyer died in July after taking his own life. Family and friends remembered him as a kind-hearted young man who made everyone feel like a friend.
"The support has just been amazing and we're very happy to be able to help the community and spread that everywhere else, too," said Kirch.
So far, they have sold 188 sweatshirts and are able to donate $585 to the fund.
Their orders are spreading far and wide, too. They said they've been shipping orders to Minnesota, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona.
Sweatshirts are available on the website for pre-order. They ask people to allow about four to six weeks for the sweatshirts to be finished.