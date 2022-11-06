Sauk City community raises money for firefighter with brain cancer

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Mike Bruenig has served in the Sauk City Fire Department for many years. Now, the Sauk City community is coming together to help serve him after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“We had to do something for Mike. He's always there for us. So, we decided that I need to help him,” Patrick Bourdeau said.
On Sunday, members of the fire department and the corn hole community held a fundraiser to help pay for Bruenig’s medical expenses. Bordeau was one of the organizers.
The event included a corn hole tournament with more 70 players, which is a game organizers say Bruenig loves. That was on top of a raffle with dozens of donations up to bid on.
“It was amazing how fast this took off, and a lot of it's because of Mike. When he goes to things, he's the one that donates stuff,” Donny Slotty, another organizer, said. “It was karma, and just giving back to Mike,”
Bruenig’s diagnosis was made after he had a seizure. Now, he is awaiting surgery to remove a brain tumor. Those who know and love him say they all have his back.
“People that came from over 200 miles away to be here today. It's just, it's so impressive how people came together in a time like this in the short amount of time that we put this together,” Michael Moore, another organizer, said.
The fundraiser has already raised thousands of dollars.