Sauk City man arrested after shooting gun inside bar

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- A Sauk City man is in custody after police said he shot a gun inside a bar Thursday night, according to the Sauk Prairie Police Department.
Sauk Prairie Police Department Chief Joshua Sherman said at about 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the Gym Bar on Water Street for a man who had shot a gun.
When officers got there, they found evidence that a gun had been fired into the floor, but the suspect was no longer there.
Sherman said two people were evaluated by EMS at the scene because they were stuck by debris related to the gunshot.
Tyler Jensen, 33, of Sauk City was found shortly after and taken into custody. He is being held at the Sauk County Jail, tentatively charged with endangering safety by negligent operation of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon where alcohol beverages sold/consumed.
The Sauk Prairie Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, and Sherman says additional charges may be filed.