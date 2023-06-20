Sauk Co. Crime Stoppers issues reminder about taking in runaway children

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sauk County Crime Stoppers are reminding the public that anyone who takes a runaway in should immediately notify law enforcement.

This reminder comes after 13-year-old James Yoblonski went missing near Devil's Lake last Monday. He has been missing for over a week.

Crime Stoppers states if the person who takes a child into their home knows or "reasonably should know" that the child is a runaway, they should call the police or the appropriate county department. Anyone who doesn't immediately notify law enforcement is guilty of a class C misdemeanor, according to Sauk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 888-TIP-SAUK.