Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sauk Co. Crime Stoppers issues reminder about taking in runaway children

  • Updated
  • 0
James Yoblonski

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sauk County Crime Stoppers are reminding the public that anyone who takes a runaway in should immediately notify law enforcement.

This reminder comes after 13-year-old James Yoblonski went missing near Devil's Lake last Monday. He has been missing for over a week.

Crime Stoppers states if the person who takes a child into their home knows or "reasonably should know" that the child is a runaway, they should call the police or the appropriate county department. Anyone who doesn't immediately notify law enforcement is guilty of a class C misdemeanor, according to Sauk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 888-TIP-SAUK.

