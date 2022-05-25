Sauk Co. jury finds Richland Center woman guilty of 2019 murder

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A jury found a Richland Center woman guilty of shooting a man twice in the back of the head.
Amber Lundgren, 38, was convicted of first degree intentional homicide, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor, in the 2019 death of Christopher Lytle, 37, of Oxford.
Prosecutors said surveillance video from Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo showed Lytle getting into Lundgren's car the night before his body was found by a passerby near a wildlife area in the town of Fairfield. She told detectives she drove with Lytle to the area where his body was found.
Lundgren's trial lasted eight days before the unanimous verdict. The jury deliberated for two hours Tuesday night and two hours Wednesday morning.
Sentencing will take place at a later date. A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin.
A judge will decide whether Lundgren will be eligible for parole.