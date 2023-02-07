Sauk Co. Sheriff renews call for information in 2020 Devil's Lake murder case

DEVIL'S LAKE (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about the 2020 murder of John Schmutzer at Devil's Lake State Park.

Sheriff Chip Meister said over the course of the investigation, they've followed up on hundreds of tips and leads.

However, he said there have been some people who've provided information that they've had trouble getting back in touch with to clarify or get additional information.

If you gave a tip to the sheriff's office about this investigation at any point and have not heard from an assigned detective, Sheriff Meister is asking that you contact Detective Justin Hannagan at 608-355-3233 or Detective Drew Bulin at 608-355-4406 as soon as possible.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285). If you call and wish to remain anonymous and unreachable, Meister asks that you to be extremely specific and detailed with the information you provide.

"The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing this investigation to a resolution that identifies the person responsible for this crime and brings justice to John and the Schmutzer family, and we need the help of those who have relevant information to do so," Meister said in conclusion.