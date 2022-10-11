Sauk Co. Sheriff warns of scammers impersonating county jail

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about scammers impersonating the county jail.
In a Facebook post, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said scammers are calling people under what appears to be the Sauk County Jail number and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammers ask the person to pay over the phone or report to jail in the morning.
Meister said the jail "does not and will not" call people to serve warrants or take bond payments.
If you get a call like this, call the sheriff's office at 608-356-4895 and verify if someone from this office was attempting to actually get into contact with you.