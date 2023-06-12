Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy near Devil's Lake State Park

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenage boy.
The office states 13-year-old James Yoblonski was last suspected to be in the area of the Baraboo Bluffs near the westernmost portion of Devil's Lake State part and the northern part of the Sauk Prairie Reception Area.
The office states James left his home overnight with a family vehicle. The vehicle was later found on US 12 near the Baraboo Bluffs area.
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts should call the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.