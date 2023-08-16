Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office to increase enforcement until Labor Day

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- With more travel ramping up as Labor Day approaches, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office will be doing its part to keep the public safe.
Sheriff Chip Meister said there were over 6,000 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, with 155 deaths. There were 1,800 drug-related crashes that caused 64 deaths.
With the danger intoxicated driving causes, the sheriff's office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin to get people home safe. A few of these agencies include the Lake Delton, Reedsburg, Baraboo and Sauk Prairie police departments.
The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Sept. 4.
Meister said travelers should drive sober or choose a designated driver. Some bars or restaurants also offer safe rides home, and there's often options for rideshare programs and public transportation.
Travelers should also buckle up and put distractions away.
Meister also encouraged the public to call 911 if they see a suspected drunk driver. Give as much info about the vehicle, driver and location as possible.