Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office to increase enforcement until Labor Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Drive Sober MGN

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- With more travel ramping up as Labor Day approaches, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office will be doing its part to keep the public safe.

Sheriff Chip Meister said there were over 6,000 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, with 155 deaths. There were 1,800 drug-related crashes that caused 64 deaths.

With the danger intoxicated driving causes, the sheriff's office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin to get people home safe. A few of these agencies include the Lake Delton, Reedsburg, Baraboo and Sauk Prairie police departments.

The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Sept. 4.

Meister said travelers should drive sober or choose a designated driver. Some bars or restaurants also offer safe rides home, and there's often options for rideshare programs and public transportation.

Travelers should also buckle up and put distractions away.

Meister also encouraged the public to call 911 if they see a suspected drunk driver. Give as much info about the vehicle, driver and location as possible.