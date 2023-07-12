Sauk County Fair ride inspections help families enjoy week of events

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Management at the Sauk County Fairgrounds is preparing and inspecting their rides before people get on them.
Safety is top of mind for many in Wisconsin after eight passengers were stuck hanging upside down on a ride at the Forest County Fair. It's something no rider, or ride operator, ever wants to see.
Wednesday was a gloomy day at the Sauk County Fairgrounds. It was also the first day of the week rides were turned on.
For Madeline Marten and her family, a little rain never hurt anybody.
"The experience for the kids, they just love it," Marten said.
This is the Marten's thirteenth year going to the fair. They say they're here every day throughout the week, taking care of their animals and enjoying the company.
"Pretty much the people here at the fair are our family," she said. "The kids build bonds and friendships and relationships. So, that's a big part of the fair, I would say."
Another big part of the fair is the rides. This year, there are some new ones.
"It's brand new, it's called the disco. It looks like a pretty fun and interesting ride. They did bring a couple extra rides this year to fill up everything, so we are full of rides, games and just a lot of stuff to do," said Scott Zirzow, President of the Sauk County Fair.
But before the Marten's, or anyone, could get on the rides -- they have to be inspected.
Fairground manager Liz Cook said each year, crews establish an emergency response plan.
"We work hand in hand with our police. If something would happen on our rides, we have a lot of advantages that there is a fireman stand here, EMS stand right on property." Cook said.
Cook said state inspectors were on the grounds Tuesday, making sure everything was good to go.
"We also have people that are trained in first aid that if someone calls us, we announced over the speaker and they then go to the building, we tell them, and they are met by items for emergencies," she said.
When it comes to safety, it comes down to using your best judgement.
"If we have a concern over them, we don't usually ride them. But we've never really had a problem," Marten said. "I would say it's pretty safe."