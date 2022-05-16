Sauk County honors first responders on 'Respect for Law Day'

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Each year, Sauk County holds a ceremony at the start of National Police Week to honor the first responders who work to preserve the safety of the community, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep people safe.
"This not only gives the surviving families of officers, firefighters, and EMTs that may have been killed in the line of duty a chance to reflect and remember, but it also gives the active serving members of first responder groups, law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters a chance to come and honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan Labroscian.
At this year's ceremony, law enforcement officials unveiled plans to renovate a memorial built in 1986 that honors those who died in the line of duty.
Right now, it lists the names of six area law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to others.
The project is expected to cost about $85,000 and includes plans for lighted benches, a walkway and three marble stones. Officials hope to start a fundraiser to raise money for the project in the near future, but they've already raised more than $20,000 for the project so far.
Leaders also plan to add the names of eight first responders to the existing memorial wall inside the Sauk County Courthouse. They'll join 340 other men and women already memorized on the wall.
• Linus Ballweg, Sauk City Fire Department
• Thomas “Tom” Webb, Delton Fire Department
• James “Jim” Steyer, Delton Fire Department
• Eugene “Jim” Sobojinski, Delton Fire Department
• Scott Simonds, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office
• Mary Andrews, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office
• Gary Weiss, Plain Fire Department
• Charles “Chuck” Kissack, Rock Springs Fire Department