Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle, makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run

TROY (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for a fatal hit-and-run of a biker, but the investigation is not over.
According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, authorities received a phone call from an attorney on June 22, two days after a bicyclist died after a hit-and-run in the township of Troy.
The attorney told police their client was driving in the area of the crash, County Road B and Cassel Road on June 20 and thought they struck a deer.
Following the call, where the attorney provided a name and location of the suspect and vehicle, sheriff's office detectives obtained and executed a search warrant.
Meister said detectives examined the vehicle involved in the crash and found "the damage to be consistent with striking a person/bicycle rather than a deer."
Meister said the suspect, now identified as 62-year-old Patrick Nachreiner of Plain, was arrested for hit and run causing death. The vehicle, a van with "Carrier" and "Nachreiner Plumbing and Heating" on the sides and back, was secured for "additional investigation and examination."
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Meister said his office is looking specifically into the activity of the suspect and vehicle before the crash. They want the public to try to remember if they saw Nachreiner or the vehicle from the early afternoon until about 8:30 p.m. on June 20.
You can see a photo of Nachreiner on the Sauk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
If you have any information call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285) with the time, location and what you observed. Callers can remain anonymous.