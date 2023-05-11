Sauk Prairie Eagles and Lodi Blue Devils are gearing up for their first WIAA lacrosse season

LODI/PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- High school students in the Sauk Prairie and Lodi school districts will have the chance to add another sport to their roster next school year. The Eagles and the Blue Devils are joining forces for the first WIAA-sanctioned lacrosse season.
Sauk Prairie High School has had a boy's club lacrosse team for a little more than a decade.
"About four years ago, we completely wrapped it under our umbrella to mirror how we treat soccer, basketball, baseball, all the WIAA-sanctioned sports," Josh Boyer, Sauk Prairie High School Athletic Director, said.
Boyer says Sauk Prairie has a roster of about 30 participants in the club lacrosse team. While the co-op will help them bounce back to pre-COVID numbers, it will also bring the sport to new communities.
"The objective of a co-op is to help feed the full roster," Boyer said. "But also, when other schools don't have...the facilities, the budget to sponsor their own team to allow them to generate the interest [or] grow the sport in their community. The hope is eventually they could branch off and start their own school-sponsored sport on their end."
Lodi has club teams separate from the school, but because of district processes, it wasn't able to add a team of its own. So, the Blue Devils are set to play side by side with the Eagles.
"Athletics is really, for us, about building citizenship," administrator for the Lodi School District, Vince Breunig, said. "It's not about wins or losses. It's about giving kids that opportunity to go through those activities."
Breunig says he's seen firsthand how excited students are to see their passion become a part of the WIAA.
"Three students, two freshmen and a senior, came and spoke to the Board of Education," Breunig said. "[They] gave public input on why we should continue lacrosse and how important it is to their families and how important it has been to them in their lives and looking forward. So that was great."
Breunig says the co-op doesn't come as much of a surprise. With how fast the sport is growing, the district figured it'd be offered eventually.
"We just put this field in in 2020 and we knew lacrosse was a possibility," Breunig said. "It's the fastest growing sport in the country. So, we [had] lacrosse lines put on here, for that very reason."
Breunig says next week, Lodi Stadium will be hosting Sauk Prairie's club team.
"It'll be the first time we have lacrosse on this field," Breunig said. "Hosting some games and having people from those communities come to our community and see our facility and be here. We're looking forward to it."
While the co-op will only offer boy's junior varsity and varsity, Boyer and Breunig are already thinking about the future for their schools' female athletes.
"If not next year, the year after that, we'd have some opportunity for our girls that are in lacrosse to either join up with another school and co-op, or start our own," Boyer said.