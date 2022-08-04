Sauk Prairie emergency response teams practice for mass casualty events

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Members of several emergency response teams in Sauk Prairie ran through drills and prepared for the worst — a mass casualty event.
Responders from Sauk Prairie Ambulance, Sauk City Fire, Prairie du Sac Fire, Merrimac Fire and Rescue and the Sauk Prairie Police Department participated in the training session Thursday.
Dean Darling, training director for Sauk Prairie Ambulance Service, designed the drills for the crews to run through.
"These are for worst case scenarios, all hazards type situations, for a multi-casualty incident," Darling said. "We want our responders safe, but we also want to have our patients get to the proper care rapidly."
Crews practiced rescuing victims from an office building near downtown and taking them to a triage area, where they were then loaded into ambulances and driven to area hospitals. There, hospital workers joined in on the training and practiced receiving patients.
Everyone participating was a volunteer and doing the work for the greater good.
"These guys are all volunteers. They're not getting paid," Sauk Prairie Police Chief Josh Sherman said. "So, to have that happen, and work so well with them. It's special."
But for volunteers like Kim Lohman, it's not about the money.
"We live in a small community. So, it's really nice to practice for if anything like this were to happen," Lohman said. "We're volunteers that work. We don't do this on a normal basis, but the more we practice, the better we're ready for a real event."