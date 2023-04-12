 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again
Thursday Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern
Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to
recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will
support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern
Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Sauk Prairie High School students teach elementary classes about financial literacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Sauk Prairie Finance Lesson

Two Sauk Prairie High School students teach fourth-grade students at Grand Avenue Elementary about financial literacy. 

A Sauk Prairie High School teacher is on a mission to help kids learn about finances and managing their money.

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- A Sauk Prairie High School teacher is on a mission to help kids learn about finances and managing their money. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Joel Chrisler's students, including Madeline Gassman and Logan Magnuson, went to Grand Avenue Elementary to teach the fourth grade classes about simple financial concepts. 

Gassman, an SPHS senior, went to Grand Avenue Elementary when she was younger and said she was excited to come back and teach the financial literacy lesson. 

"I just thought it'd be a really cool opportunity to be kind of a role model for the kids who go here now," she said. 

She and Magnuson taught a class of 17 students about saving money and opportunity cost. 

"I hope they find the importance of spending their money wisely, and I hope they learn from some of the techniques that we bring up to just be better prepared for the future," Gassman said. 

Magnuson, a junior, said he's passionate about finance but knows it can be daunting to learn about. 

"I recognize the importance of a friendly face explaining things that seem really complicated but can end up being simple if you recognize your independence in it," he said. 

He said he thinks it's important for kids to learn about managing money from an early age, and that's something Chrisler emphasizes, too. 

"Financial literacy at any age is perfect, and anytime that you can introduce concepts, anytime you can introduce talking to young kids about money and their financial future, it's gonna be a win-win for everyone," Chrisler said. 

He started bringing his high school students into elementary classrooms around a decade ago, but the program took a three-year pause during the pandemic. 

When it returned Wednesday, Magnuson and Gassman were teaching a special class. Chrisler's daughter is a fourth grade teacher at the school. 

"It's been nice to be able to come into her classroom today to do this," he said.

As the 45-minute lesson wrapped up, Magnuson encouraged the students to talk with their parents about what they learned. 

Chrisler said, for the first time, the fourth graders' parents will receive an emailed toolkit they can use to have conversations with their kids about investments and saving for college. 

