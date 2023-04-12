Sauk Prairie High School students teach elementary classes about financial literacy

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- A Sauk Prairie High School teacher is on a mission to help kids learn about finances and managing their money.
On Wednesday afternoon, Joel Chrisler's students, including Madeline Gassman and Logan Magnuson, went to Grand Avenue Elementary to teach the fourth grade classes about simple financial concepts.
Gassman, an SPHS senior, went to Grand Avenue Elementary when she was younger and said she was excited to come back and teach the financial literacy lesson.
"I just thought it'd be a really cool opportunity to be kind of a role model for the kids who go here now," she said.
She and Magnuson taught a class of 17 students about saving money and opportunity cost.
"I hope they find the importance of spending their money wisely, and I hope they learn from some of the techniques that we bring up to just be better prepared for the future," Gassman said.
Magnuson, a junior, said he's passionate about finance but knows it can be daunting to learn about.
"I recognize the importance of a friendly face explaining things that seem really complicated but can end up being simple if you recognize your independence in it," he said.
He said he thinks it's important for kids to learn about managing money from an early age, and that's something Chrisler emphasizes, too.
"Financial literacy at any age is perfect, and anytime that you can introduce concepts, anytime you can introduce talking to young kids about money and their financial future, it's gonna be a win-win for everyone," Chrisler said.
He started bringing his high school students into elementary classrooms around a decade ago, but the program took a three-year pause during the pandemic.
When it returned Wednesday, Magnuson and Gassman were teaching a special class. Chrisler's daughter is a fourth grade teacher at the school.
"It's been nice to be able to come into her classroom today to do this," he said.
As the 45-minute lesson wrapped up, Magnuson encouraged the students to talk with their parents about what they learned.
Chrisler said, for the first time, the fourth graders' parents will receive an emailed toolkit they can use to have conversations with their kids about investments and saving for college.