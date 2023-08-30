Sauk Prairie superintendent shares why mental health is a priority

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's almost time for the early alarm, packed lunch and the run to the bus stop.
But before the busy school mornings begin, 27 News met with Jeff Wright, the superintendent for the Sauk Prairie School District.
Wright stopped in to speak about how the district received a grant to support mental health services.
In the full interview above, you can hear more about what the grant will support and the unique mental health career learning opportunity students will have this school year.