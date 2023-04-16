Say it aint so, it's snowing...

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
To kick off the second half of April, nearly all of the state is under some sort of winter weather alert; there's winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings... even blizzard warnings for the extreme northern parts of Wisconsin. This low will keep us cold on Monday as we begin to chip away at the inches of snow left behind.
Snow is going to slowly take over throughout the rest of Sunday with mainly snow falling Sunday night through the mid morning hours on Monday. The heaviest snow is expected to fall around 12am Monday through 3-5am on Monday... which means your morning commute will be impacted. Not to mention, northwesterly winds are going to be gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times as well.
In terms of snow totals, many across the forecast area will pick up between 1-5" of snow from southeast to northwest - higher amounts are expected the farther northwest you live. There will be initial melting and with the strong winds, localized higher amounts may be possible.
Mother Nature helps us melt the snow - Monday's high will be just above freezing while Tuesday... we're back in the 50s. However, overnight Sunday and Monday, if you've done any early planting... bring those plants in or cover them to avoid damage.
We are sorry for this late season snow.