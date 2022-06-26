Saying goodbye to June

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
June is coming to an end and it looks like the month is going to close to being seasonal. Temperatures won't be terribly above normal in the last few days and it does look like there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms before the month ends and some could be severe.
Like Sunday, Monday is going to be filled with sunshine and lighter northwesterly winds. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon hours before they climb back into the 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (the last day of June).
Tuesday will be the first day that we see the chance for rain. It looks to stay mainly north during the day but towards the evening and overnight, storms will slide south. Some may be severe with wind and hail being the main threats.
More chances for scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday as well. It does look like, at least for now, that our Fourth of July weekend is looking quiet. We'll continue to see if it stays that way.