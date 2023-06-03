Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a taste of Summer as we unofficially kicked off the new season, our temperatures are going to return back to where they should for this time of year as we look ahead to next week. Reinforced by high pressure systems, the mild air means we'll be dry as well so there's limited rain chances.
We may be able to squeeze out a few upper 80s on Sunday but we'll be saying goodbye to the 90s starting Sunday through the extended forecast. Mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny conditions expected on Sunday ahead of our first chance for scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Monday, a cold front will move south and possibly spark a few showers and thunderstorms beginning later in the day. The threat for rain will continue overnight into early Tuesday before we dry out.
The drier air will also be cooler; our highs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.