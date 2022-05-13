Saying goodbye to the heat and humidity (for now)

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
If you're tired of the heat and humidity, don't worry... it is going away; a cold front is going to be passing through Wisconsin on Friday ushering in more comfortable air. However, as the cold front slides through, it'll bring the area its latest round of rain as well as possible severe weather.
For most of the day, southern Wisconsin should remain sunny, hot and humid. Not to mention a bit hazy as well. Once again, areas could set a new daily high temperature record as temperatures are expected to, once again, climb into the upper 80s/low 90s.
By the late afternoon/early evening, showers and storms will develop along the cold front. Storms have the potential to become severe with strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain being the main threats. Though low and not likely, we can not rule out an isolated tornado threat.
As soon as the sun goes down, the severe threat should quickly diminish.
80s stick around for Saturday after morning showers and clouds clear up. However, the more comfortable air begins to move in and we'll feel more seasonal by Sunday with cooler than average air arriving for next week.