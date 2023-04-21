Scam callers impersonating Wisconsin State Capitol Police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Phone scammers are at it again, this time spoofing the Wisconsin State Capitol Police dispatch phone number.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Department of Administration (DOA) are warning Wisconsinites of these impersonators.
The scammers call from 608-266-7700 saying there is a warrant for the victim's arrest. They then say the victim shouldn't contact local authorities, and then they demand payment.
In one instance, the victim sent money to the caller.
DATCP and DOA are reminding everyone that the Wisconsin State Capitol Police will not make calls to threaten you with warrants or arrest. They will never demand payment over the phone, nor will they ask for your personal financial information.
If you receive a call like this, hang up.
The Wisconsin State Capitol Police and DOA are working with federal authorities in this investigation.