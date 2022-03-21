Scammers come up with new ways to con consumers at hotels

MADISON (WKOW) -- Spring break trips are here and summer vacations are around the corner, but tourists are often easy targets for scammers.
The Better Business Bureau wants travelers to be aware of the potential cons they could run across at hotels that could complicate their stay.
Before you even leave, watch where you book. Scammers often create fake websites for online hotel reservations. It's a way for them to get your personal information and steal your identity. Be wary about which website you're using to book your hotel stay.
When you get to the hotel, you're going to want to take advantage of all the amenities, including WiFi. One way scammers are trying to get personal information is by creating a free WiFi network. It will pop up as a hotspot and it can be very tempting for travelers who don't want to pay a fee to use the internet.
"If you come down to the lobby and there's an open WiFi connection, be very wary of it," said BBB spokesperson Tiffany Schultz. "There are scammers who put wireless devices on Wi Fi in the area."
The con artists can then control the connection through their computer, and collect the data that you are transmitting: websites, passwords, and credit card information.
A common scam involves fake restaurant menus. Scammers will distribute those to rooms and then when you call to order food, they'll collect your credit card information but never deliver the food.
Another con: late night or early morning calls from the front desk. The person on the other end may claim there's a problem with the credit card you put on file.
"Instead of going down to the front desk, they offer to go ahead and take your credit card information over the phone," said Schultz. "They're not asking for your credit card information, everything is fine at the front desk, it's actually a scammer calling you to fish for your credit card information and your personal information."
If you're concerned, head down to the front desk in person. Don't give your information to somebody over the phone.
In the end, Schultz says, it pays off to do your homework.
"Be careful with things that just don't sound right," she said. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Whether you haven't left home yet, or you're on vacation, you can never be too safe."