Scandihoovian festival celebrates culture and tradition

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Scandinavian culture and tradition were on full display in Mount Horeb Saturday as the community held their annual Scandihoovian festival.
The festival dates back almost a decade when its founders decided to put together a winter festival to ease cabin fever during long cold months.
"Being able to emulate the traditions of Norway brings people closer together as a community around a shared history of Norwegian games, culture and fun," Martin Amundesen, the Youth and Social Director of Sons of Norway said.
This year's festival included winter activities like skiing, horse back riding and fish toss. It also included snow sculptures and shopping opportunities.
"People enjoy a common practice of Scandinavia which is just being outside, being active and just enjoying being together with the community," Amundesen said.
Many got into the spirit by wearing red pointed hats to celebrate the area's Scandinavian heritage.
The event was hosted outside Evangelical Lutheran Church and sponsored by the Sons of Norway.