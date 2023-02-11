Scandinavian culture celebrated at Scandihoovian Festival

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Scandinavian culture was celebrated and shared in Mount Horeb Saturday at the annual Scandihoovian Festival.
It included one-of-a-kind activities like a frozen turkey bowl and a fish toss. There were also snow sculptures to admire, an adult spelling bee to take part in and plenty of red hats.
Organizers said red hats are popular in Norway and Denmark because they are worn by the nisse, while they are popular in Sweden because they are worn by the tomte.
"The Scandihoovian event is an event where people can come together with their families and enjoy the winter weather after the holidays," Martin Amundson, Social Director for the Sons of Norway said. "And through that, people can visit all sorts of different cultures to come together and show what they have to offer."
The Scandihoovian Festival dates back almost a decade. Organizers said they hope to keep it going for many years to come.