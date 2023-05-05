Scattered rain and storm chances this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Though we start off the first weekend of May quietly, for the most part, the weekend itself will have scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms. Southern Wisconsin will also see its next chance for severe weather as our next system moves through the region.
Though a stationary front has stayed mainly north, it won't stop the threat for rain overnight Friday into Saturday. The rain will be light, along with a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures are going to be in the 50s overnight.
Saturday the rain will taper off by the late morning but could return by the late afternoon/early evening. The second round could bring one or two, isolated, severe thunderstorms with wind and hail being the main threats. If the morning activity can clear, our highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.
As the low exits, this low will bring another round for rain and storms to end the weekend. We may also see an isolated severe storm on Sunday too, especially farther west. That's where we do find parts of Crawford and Grant counties under a slight risk. Wind, hail as well as a weak tornado may be possible.