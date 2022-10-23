Scattered rain chances arrive by the evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a beautiful Saturday with some of us squeezing out our last 80s of the season, we're still going to be warm on Sunday but some changes begin today. Mainly the cloud cover will start to increase and we'll see an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday evening and will continue to stick around through Tuesday.
A strong low is moving off the Rockies which is why are winds continue remain breezy even into Sunday and Monday. Most of Sunday will be dry but isolated turning scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop starting Sunday evening.
The storms will not be severe but will continue into the morning hours on Monday. There'll be dry periods as we kick off our next work week but the threat for rain does return by Monday late afternoon and continue overnight into Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday, we'll say goodbye to our 70s (for now) and settle back into the 50s to end next week.