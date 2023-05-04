Scattered rain chances leading up to weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
(WKOW) -- After saying goodbye to our colder weather, we're quickly moving into the time of year when afternoon rain and storm chances occur almost every day.
As we look ahead to Friday, the weekend and Monday of next week, we'll see those chances but they shouldn't completely ruin your outdoor plans.
A low pressure system and its stationary front are going to stay north as we go into Friday. That means folks farther north will have a better chance for isolated showers through the afternoon with those rain/storm chances moving south overnight into Sunday.
Since southern Wisconsin will be quiet and sunnier than farther north, our temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s.
There may be an isolated severe weather threat on Sunday but conditions aren't super impressive; one or two isolated severe storms may be possible. Otherwise, scattered non-severe storms and rain showers will be possible especially overnight into Monday.
We'll keep the scattered rain/non-severe storm chance through Monday as well.