Scattered rain chances to end the weekend

That's right... another chance for rain and thunderstorms are possible before the weekend ends. As we near the end of September, temperatures are going to start to Fall-like once a strong cold front swings through later next week.
The rain chances on Sunday are going to be mainly through the morning hours as a low pressure system moves through the region. There'll be dry periods by the late morning through the mid/late afternoon with another chance for showers/storms mainly across southern parts of the state.
The passing cold front that they'll form on will usher in cooler but mainly drier air for Monday. Clouds will quickly clear by Monday morning but fog may be present.
Temperatures rebound by Tuesday before they come crashing down by Thursday. We'll see scattered chances for showers and storms through the first half of the week with scattered rain returning, you guessed it, by the upcoming weekend.
By the second half of the week, highs will only climb into the 60s.