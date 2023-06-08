Scattered rain moves in Saturday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Another beautiful day is expected on Friday with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
An incoming high will keep our weather conditions quiet through Saturday afternoon; winds are going to remain light and eventually turn out of the south. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s Saturday now that the rain has shifted later in the evening.
Starting Saturday mid afternoon through, possibly, Monday a low is going to move through the Midwest. It potentially will linger over parts of the Midwest that would bring showers and thunderstorms to Wisconsin which could lead to 1-2" of rain.
Realistically, if this rain maker swings south, we'll see the lower end of the scale.